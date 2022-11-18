

for Shushana Castle



Anyone with a link

could watch the pixels of her

as they streamed through the ether,

but no one in the world knew she wore oud,

a musky, pungent, smoky scent

that comes from the agar tree.

A scent said to carry prayers.

A scent said to bring serenity.

A scent derived from resin

that appears only when the heartwood of agar

has been infected by fungus, attacked.

It is not lost on her she wears

the perfume of a wounded heart—

rich and heavy, warm and animalistic.

It fills her nose with an olfactory story

that says, I have survived, and damned

if I won’t make of the wound something sweet.

She dons the gift like a secret worn on her sleeve—

something anyone could perceive

if only they come close enough—

there’s so much more than what one can see.

