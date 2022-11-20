



Smallest of songs,

you give voice

to the breath,

a wordless expression

of sorrow or happiness.

You seem to say,

Yes, that’s how it is,

a quiet doorway

that leads to acceptance.

You soften. You smooth.

You signal a feeling

that’s moving through.

You change silence

the way moonlight

changes a room—

so slightly, and yet

from the edge of perception,

you say to me,

Sweetheart,

pay attention.

