

after a visit to the Golden Gate Fortune Cookie Company in Ross Alley





Oh thin wafer—

crispy, round

and not very sweet—

you ask us to eat you

not for the message you bring

but for the simple pleasure

of eating you.

You seem to suggest

we look beyond

the white paper strip

and look instead

to this scrap of infinity

we stand in,

a moment

still waiting to be written.

Such fortune.

