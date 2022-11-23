



In the dream, it was clear,

I am the cable car

and love itself is the cable

beneath the streets,

that pulls me along

up the steepest of hills,

requiring nothing

except I hold on.

Though I can’t see it, it’s there.

Though I must sometimes let go,

I must always return to holding it.

When I woke,

the dream was fuzzy,

but the truth no less clear:

love has carried me.

All day I marvel

at the strength of the cable.

All day I am grateful

for love beyond understanding:

invisible love, powerful love,

a continuous unbroken loop.

Even now, I hear it

singing in its motion,

song of constancy,

song of trust.

