





On a rocky white outcrop,

Ulli and I stand in silence

at the edge of the canyon,

held by layers that range

from the Permian to the Cretaceous,

and Ulli begins to sing

a song we sang twenty years ago

and, from the strata of memory,

I unearth the German lyric,

excavate the harmony,

and we join our voices

to the structuring of time,

just one more arrangement

of temporal events

added to the linear record

since the singularity.

And the sound waves tremble

in the sensitive membrane drum

between the middle ear

and the cochlea—

a song of connection,

a song of fading light,

a song that somehow

has origins in the Ichthyostega

that crawled from the sea,

the development of Broca’s area

in the left frontal lobe of the brain,

the mountaineers who would sing

to each other across the Alps at dusk,

and this wonderful woman who

brought these words and this tune from Europe

and taught them to me in Colorado

so that decades later

we might stand side by side on this cliff

and know ourselves lucky—

after all that has happened—

lucky to find ourselves in the same remote place

singing the same familiar song,

the molecules a spiraling ricochet of praise,

our song itself part of the matter

that makes the world,

part of a pattern that is ever overlapping.

Is it any wonder

I cried?

