Come explore our relationship with darkness in a “playshop” and an in-person reading by Rosemerry Wahtola Trommer on Saturday, December 3. Both events are at Shyft at Mile High, at 1401 Zuni St, Suite 106, close to downtown Denver. No previous writing experience is needed. Registration and ticket information is below.
|Poet Rosemerry Wahtola Trommer will have two in-person events on December 3 in Denver, both devoted to exploring our relationship with darkness. The four-hour writing playshop (more fun than a workshop) is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Later that night, Trommer will perform poems about darkness and light from 6-7:30 p.m., accompanied by guitarist Steve Law. Both events take place at SHYFT at Mile High. Please call 720-486-9798 or email hello@shyftatmilehigh.org with questions. These events will not be live streamed or recorded.
1. DEEPER INTO THE DARK: An In-Person Playshop with Rosemerry Trommer DATE: Saturday, Dec 3TIME: 11am – 3 pmLOCATION: Shyft at Mile HighPrice: $100/$125/$150Register: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/poetry-workshop-with-rosemerry-trommer-deeper-into-the-dark-tickets-428893330497 Our relationship with darkness is one of the most lush and powerful subjects of poetry. In this time of deepening darkness, spend four hours exploring the dark through language. What is possible only in the dark? What aspects of our life are nourished by darkness? What does it have to teach us?No writing or poetry experience is necessary, and sharing is always optional.LIMITED SPACE AVAILABLEPlease call 720-486-9798 or email hello@shyftatmilehigh.org with questions. This event will not be live streamed or recorded.
|2. DEEPER INTO THE DARK: An In-Person Performance with Rosemerry Trommer & Guitarist Steve Law DATE: Saturday, Dec 3rdTIME: 6:00 – 7:30pmLOCATION: Shyft at Mile HighPrice: $12Register: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/poetry-performance-with-rosemerry-trommer-deeper-into-the-dark-tickets-428906981327An evening of poems celebrating the dark, and perhaps a little light.… there are many ways to face the dark.
One is to hide. One is to prowl.
One is to bring the bright music
of your body and offer it to the night.
–Rosemerry Wahtola Trommer, from “Crickets”
Join Rosemerry for an evening of poems that celebrate these lengthening nights and all the dark has to teach us. An intimate, mystical, heart-opening evening of poetry performance and music.Please call 720-486-9798 or email hello@shyftatmilehigh.org with questions. This event will not be live streamed or recorded.
