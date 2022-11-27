



A bunny knows when it’s being watched,

as if attention itself has a weight.

As if it feels my stare like a rush,

like a threatening hand, like a stroke.

But when I graze the bunny

with a brush of a glance

and with half-lidded eyes,

my body faintly angled to the side,

the bunny will bear

the gravity of my notice

and I may watch all I want

as it nibbles and twitches,

hops and rests.

And so it is I learn to meet my past

with a softened gaze, with gauzy eyes,

to meet a memory slant.

The memories let me linger now,

increasingly unskittish.

I do not try to touch them.

They multiply like rabbits.

