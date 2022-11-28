Because you are gone,

I will never again stand

in your doorway and listen

to the sound of your breath

as you sleep.

I can remember the way

it used to calm me—

the slow, even rhythm

that proved you were alive.

I used to laugh at myself.

As if you wouldn’t be alive.

How farfetched it felt,

the idea of your death.

Now, I hear the absence

of your breath everywhere—

everywhere is a doorway

where I find you are not.

And so I listen.



Sometimes it seems as if a silence

is breathing me,

and somehow, you live in that silence.

I don’t know how it works.

I only know that since you are gone,

sometimes listening feels like communion.

Sometimes when I am very quiet,

when there is no sound at all,

I hear you say nothing.

It’s everything.



Like this: Like Loading...