





Since you died, every shooting star is you.

Not a sign, exactly, more like a reminder

you came into my life brilliant and brief.

More like a reminder to say your name out loud.

As if I don’t already say your name out loud

at least a dozen times a day.



Tonight while walking in the cold

I saw two shooting stars,

and it reminded me of a warmer night

when you and your sister and I

stretched our bodies side by side

on the cool pavement and stared up at the sky

hoping for meteors.



Did we see any? I don’t recall.

I only remember how happy I was then.

A small bit of that happiness

reaches through the loss.

It takes me by the hand,

walks with me through the dark.

