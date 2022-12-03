





Through sleet, then slush,

through blizzard and ice,

I drove mountain passes

and listened to a love story—

and as my hands gripped

and my shoulders tensed,

my heart cheered for forgiveness.

And as snow fell

and SUVS flipped

and semis slid,

love put its hand

on my hand on the wheel

and though it did not promise me

my own happy ending,

it did crook its finger as if to say

just one more mile, sweetheart,

in the dark current

of the world,

now one more,

now one more,

now one more.



