“Mom,” says my teenage daughter, “real life is not poetic.” That was the prompt for me to create a poetic exploration of how we might meet a day when I was featured for Bardic Trails, hosted by Joanna Spindler, zoomed on December 6, 2022. A twenty minute poetry reading is followed by a Q & A in which we talk about poetry habits, favorite (and least favorite) poets, and then an open reading with the theme “adjust.”

Poems read:

Why I Urge You to Do What You’re Passionate About

As You Have Done for Me

Setting

Lumbricus terrestris

Wild Rose Chooses a Tail

The Prayers

What’s in a Broken Cup

Watching My Friend Pretend Her Heart Isn’t Breaking

Apricity (at the very end)