









So familiar, how the dusky pink sunset

glows above snow-covered mountains,

The color blesses me as I walk alone

while Eva Cassidy sings in my ear,

I know you by heart,

I know you by heart.

My son has been dead

for over year, and now by heart

is the only way I know him.

No longer by touch, by sound, by scent.

Eva sings about how old joy

lives on and on,

and I breathe into the truth of it.

Two years ago I sent my son photographs

of this same dusky pink sunset

over snow-covered mountains—

there was joy in sharing it with him

and I feel that joy now as I talk to him,

my words coming out as visible air

as I speak to what cannot be seen.

Eva sings it again, a descending line,

I know you by heart.

I am grateful for the certainty

that rings through me in song.

He is here. As is joy.

Though he is gone.

