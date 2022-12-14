





I resist. There is so much to do,

but soon my eyes are closed

and Mom is pulling her fingers

through my hair the way I love

and I am ten again, or four,

or twenty-five, or two,

lying on the plaid couch

in our old house

with my head in Mom’s lap,

her fingers in my hair.

I wake up drenched in forever,

this timeless stream

I sometimes can see for what it is—

like a fish that leaps for a fly

and sees, oh! an infinite world

beyond the world it knows.

Is it any wonder, this water

clinging to my cheek

as I rise from the couch

and swim back into the night.

Like this: Like Loading...