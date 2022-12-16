For years, I have run

from this anger.

Tonight I stopped running,

let the anger catch me,

let it burn in me,

a wild conflagration,

it terrified me,

and then I watched it leave.

For the first time in years,

I am not running.

How still it is.

Whatever has turned to ash

was not essential.

What is left is so raw,

so beautiful.







Like this: Like Loading...