





Mom makes the chocolates

while I chop nuts and make dough—

we listen to carols and sing along

as we have since before I remember.

The kitchen smells of mint and sugar

and I try to press the memory

between the pages of the day.

Perhaps it is a blessing

to know how fragile it is, this life.

I let myself fall all the way into the moment,

the sun long gone, but the house

still pulsing with love, still warm.

Like this: Like Loading...