





Perhaps someone in the future

is writing love letters to me

the way I have done for Chopin,

van Gogh, Neruda, Akhmatova.

Are we, the living, already ancestors?

Could these waves of love

have been sent back in time

to arrive today while I am walking

in the department store

and begin to weep

near the kitchen implements?

I feel it, this invisible current of love,

buoyant as salt water,

as it carries me through the aisles.

I begin to believe it, the continuum,

the mirrored stream,

begin to believe the waves

of love travel not through time

but are directly transmitted

from heart to heart

to timeless heart,

to receptive present heart.



*

Like this: Like Loading...