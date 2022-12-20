





Tonight I invite in the snow-covered field

and the towering ponderosa

with their bark that smells of butterscotch

and the thin winter river capped with deep ice.

I invite in the dormant soft-leafed mullein

and the rabbit brush coruscated by mice.

I invite the hungry mice.

I invite it all into my being—

fling wide the doors of my heart that somehow

forget to stay open.

I invite in December’s chill and the vast blue sky

and the dark before the moon and the moon.

I invite in the braille of rabbit tracks

and I invite the rabbits that made them.

The jays and the chickadees and the grosbeaks.

The dried sedges and the evergreens.

I don’t want to play favorites.

I want to be open to the all of it—

want to know the truth of how

it is already at home in me—

the thistle seeds waiting for spring,

the badger, the spider, the wind.

Every thing and every being.

What is not my teacher?

Let me make of myself a body spacious enough

for an inner circle in which all may speak.

And let me listen. With my whole being

let me listen—to what is seen,

to what can never be seen.

There are a thousand thousand thousand ways

to learn how to meet this world.



