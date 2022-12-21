





Because it is dark

I walk in the dark,

walk with no moon,

walk with the chill

of the measureless dark.

There is peace that comes

from letting the self

be with the world

as it is, and tonight,

it’s a dark world,

a world where I cannot see

far ahead, a world

of silhouette and suggestion,

a world that seems

to cherish whispers

and relish mystery,

a world where

the invitation is

to walk in the dark

without wishing it away,

without championing its opposite,

the invitation is

to be one who learns

how to live with the dark.

Like this: Like Loading...