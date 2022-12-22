





If I could go back in time

and offer advice to my younger self,

I wouldn’t.

I would let her fail all over again.

I’d let her falter. I’d let her lose.

I’d let her stumble

and struggle and bomb.

But I would lean in close

and let her know

I am deeply in love with her.

It’s so easy now to give her this,

this self-compassion in full bloom,

this thing she believed

was impossible.

Like this: Like Loading...