title from a line by MK Creel in “Before the longest night”





The way the elk herd

owned the highway tonight—

standing in the road,

surrounding the cars,

making its presence known,

that’s how I hope love

comes into my life this year.

Impossible to ignore.

So much bigger than I,

fluid and ubiquitous.

Something that stops me

and insists I pay attention,

fills me with wonder

as it thunders and bugles

through the dark hours,

something that astonishes,

ordinary though it is.



