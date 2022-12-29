

All those nights

we’d go to the hot springs.

Once warm,

we’d roll in snow

and call ourselves

sugar cookies

then jump back

into steaming water.

Today, I do it again.

In the untouched snow

beside my shape

I see where your slender

shape is not.

I slip back

into the water.

Everything the snow

has touched

tingles.

Everything your life

has touched

is even more alive.

