

I think of a year ago

and all I did not know.

I do not hold my innocence

against myself.

If there is a future me,

I toast her tonight.

May she look back at me

as I light this white candle

and whisper love into the flame.

May her thoughts be generous

as she remembers

how it is to live

with this heart,

both ruined

and burnished by loss.

As I toe the edge of the year,

the edge of the moment,

I imagine her waiting

on the other side, saying,

Jump, sweetheart, jump,

I’ve got you.

Or perhaps she says

nothing at all,

but stands there as I do now

looking back,

arms impossibly open.

Like this: Like Loading...