The more light you allow within you, the brighter the world you live in will be.

—Shakti Gawain





And it was in the darkest time

when she was most lost,

before she even knew to ask for help,

it was then the light arrived—

as a firefly, it so happens,

a radiance so tiny

she might have missed it

had it not lit up right in front of her face

at the very moment her friend spoke of love.



Perhaps she would have resisted it

if she’d had energy for resistance.

Even the smallest brilliance can be terrifying

when it asks us to see life as it really is

instead of the way we wish it would be.



As it is, the love light entered her,

humble as a beetle, significant as a star.

It glowed so brightly others could see it.

It responded to her trust.

It met her in silent rooms and lonely days.

It shined into deep uncertainty,

It offered her no answers.

It suggested a thousand right paths.

We could say the light didn’t change a thing.

We could say the light changed everything.



Who was she to receive a miracle?

Let’s not call it miracle, then.

Call it wonder. Call it unlikely luck.

But there is no way to pretend

it didn’t happen.

Even now, she tends that light,

marvels at how it glows even brighter

the more she gives it away.



Oh friends, this was a difficult poem to write. I am reminded of the quote from Marianne Williamson, Our deepest fear is not that we are inadequate. Our deepest fear is that we are powerful beyond measure. It is our light, not our darkness that most frightens us. So I wrote the poem in third-person past tense–which helped.

I wrote it in preparation to co-lead an online exploration of epiphany. Perhaps you will join me on Friday, January 6 to wrestle with your own story of being led/wanting to be led/not wanting to be led by light, of being lit from within, of sharing your gifts.

