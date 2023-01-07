Though I knew it was a dream,

I thrilled to see you and your sister

tap dancing together,

performing in a bowling alley of all places,

each of you standing in front of your own lane,

both of you smiling, your arms scissoring in unison,

your bodies tilted forward, your legs kicking back,

the bright tap, tappity, tappity, tap of metal on wood,

your movements perfectly synchronized.

Then off you both danced down the lanes,

flapping and turning and leaping and shuffling,

two glorious blurs as you traveled toward the pins,

long legs flying, arms extended, your faces lit up,

no music but the rhythm in your feet.

I watched you both, breathless, thinking, I love this dream.

I love it even more this morning after,

still lying in bed, eyes still closed,

heart full of wonder, cells pulsing with love.

I keep unwrapping the dream like the gift it is.

There are some who would say I’m unlucky.

I know I am wildly blessed to have known you so closely,

blessed to love you and your sister,

blessed to have been changed by you both,

blessed to know your agony and your beauty,

blessed to know by heart the sound your feet make

as they dance across this world.

