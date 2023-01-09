





Sometimes there is inside me

a space so great

my body takes itself outside—

as if the house is too restricting,

as if this inner space

must be met by something vast as field,

boundless as sky, immeasurable as interstellar space.

If it is storming, so much the better.

If rain races down the face

and saturates the clothes, this is right.

If wind rips at my hair

or snow stings my cheeks

or lightning makes my hairs stand on end,

it only serves the aliveness.

If it is warm and still,

the inner space expands

into the warm and still.

There are feelings too immense for four walls,

too intense to be trapped in the skin,

sensations that rhyme with the cosmos,

moments when we start to grasp

what we are made of—

more energy than matter,

more nothing than something,

more everything than we ever dreamed.

Like this: Like Loading...