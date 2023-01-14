





Today I walk through the house

as if it is the museum of my life,

a temporary exhibit.

I notice the flower bouquet made of Legos,

the upright studio black lacquer piano,

a life-size cardboard cutout of Queen Elizabeth

wearing a fetching amethyst dress,

a matching hat and short white gloves.

At least a dozen paintings and sculptures of nudes.

So many skeins of unknit yarn.

A bottle of oud perfume.

And so many books. The imaginary docent

suggests not all the titles have been read,

but all the books are fiercely loved.

I notice there’s not an interpretive panel

explaining the candles on the counter,

but I know they are there to be lit

each time someone shares

the wounds of their heart.

It’s strange to see my existence

as a collection of artifacts

displayed amongst the artifacts

of my husband, daughter and son.

How interconnected they are.

I notice all the stories they don’t tell,

notice all the secrets they don’t share,

notice what objects can never convey.

I wander the rooms, growing more

and more curious about what can’t be known.

I vow to keep living into that.

