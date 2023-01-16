





Sometimes I notice a sorrow in the soul

like a star that appears to hang in the sky

held in its course by immense gravity.

Like a star, the sorrow is always here,

it’s just I don’t always see it.

Is it strange, I love these clear nights

when the sorrow reveals itself.

And though I can’t name it, can’t track it,

can’t visit it, can’t touch it,

I know the sorrow the way I know any star—

by being still and offering it my attention.

Tears fall so quietly, so innocently.

They help me know it is here, this precious sorrow,

sorrow born of radiance, sorrow born of love.

Like this: Like Loading...