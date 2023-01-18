





Outside it’s a blizzard,

Inside, I plant seeds

for six heads of lettuce.

I plant cherry tomatoes, yellow,

and tiny seeds of basil.

I plug in the grow lights,

add water, wait.

I’m well aware

how much growth can happen

in the most unfavorable seasons,

how sometimes when the world

feels cruel, we might yet be met

with light, warmth, care.



It brings me real joy

to plant these seeds today

while outside the wind

and snow and cold

do their wintery work.

In a week, there will be sprouts.

In a month, there will be greens.

Though they will be bitter,

they’ll be tender.

I will savor them.

I will share.



