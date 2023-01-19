

for Clea





We can go up there, she said,

nodding to the where the grave marker

was buried beneath feet of snow.

She knew it meant post holing

up over our knees. Uphill.

This, I thought, is true friendship.

So we wallowed through drifts

and laughed as we tripped.



And when we arrived at the place

where the ashes of my boy are buried,

I cried. And she did what the living can do—

she held me. She stood with me there

waist deep in snow and held me,

with her two strong arms, she held me.

Like this: Like Loading...