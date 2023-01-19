

It is so little, I think,

what a few words can do,

and yet today,

after reading

a very small poem

my heart opened so wide

a whole life rushed through—

such a current of love,

somehow contained

in the banks

of a so few words.

It carried me,

that tiny poem,

as I walked through snow,

carried me as I wept,

carried me as I taught

and planned and paid bills.

It carried me as if

I were a Roman general

in a chariot, carried me

as if I were Venus on a wave,

carried me as if I were me,

a woman grateful to be carried

through a day by a poem,

its words not only

cradling this heart,

but becoming the heart itself.

