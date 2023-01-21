



Another part of me turns left,

and it is fifteen years ago

and I am driving to my parents’ new home

and my son and I will spend the night with them

because they live there and we can.

By the time I turn onto the highway toward home

it is fifteen years ago

and my father is sitting in his favorite chair

and my son curls into his lap

and dad tells him his ears are his mouth

and they laugh

and my mother and I make tea and chat.

And I am almost to the stoplight in Ridgway

when it is fifteen years ago,

and we go outside and make a fire in the pit

and sit in a half circle and sing camp songs

and snuggle because we are there.

And when I get home, an hour later,

it is fifteen years ago

and I am so full of their presence

and roasted marshmallows and

joy and loss that I lift my son

into his crib and kiss my father

on the cheek that is now ashes

and hug my mother now far away

then walk into the house

where my son no longer lives

and I have never been

so here.

