



I resist peeling beets,

hate wearing their red tint

on my hands,

but today, the thought

of sweet roasted beets

was enough to make me

overcome my reticence.

Later, I notice it is impossible

to feel separate and alone

when my hands wear the evidence

of what they have touched.

I find myself wishing

everyone could see on my skin

how my life has been marked by you,

how everywhere we touched

I wear the stain of love.

