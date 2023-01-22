

for Christie





Deep in the snowy woods,

we startle at the sound

of starlings as they braid

above the branches.

How often do I miss

the song of the moment?

But today, beside you

I could not miss

the sweet shushing of skis,

the sacred huff of breath,

the lyric of our laughter

and the strong refrain of my heart

as it wheeled like a starling,

a wild and soaring thing

drawn to fly with others,

ready to sing for no reason

except the joy of singing.

