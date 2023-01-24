





I didn’t stop what I was doing

to enjoy the exotic red fruity notes,

didn’t pause my busy mind

to cherish the bold dark leaves.

That’s not to say I didn’t love drinking the tea.

I did. Every velvety sip.

And as I pulled the final muslin sachet

from the classic black box lined with gold foil,

I thought of the woman

who had bought me such extravagant tea

and I fell even more deeply in love with her.



I tell myself it’s not wrong

I divided my attention

between the delicate tea

and the generous sun

and the work that I love.

I tell myself they spoke to each other

in the most beautiful morning voices—

all of them conspiring

the way a violin and cello and piano conspire,

the way a poet and a pianist and an artist conspire,

the way strawberry and cocoa

and dark leaves conspire

to create something more from the moment—

an alchemy that only comes when we say yes

in the moment to everything.



Now, when I read those words I wrote,

I taste in them Tibetan flowers.

They wear the fragrance of sunshine,

the bouquet of exotic lands.

Now when I see the empty drawer

where the tea is not,

I dream of how I drank the last cup

as if it would last forever.



Like this: Like Loading...