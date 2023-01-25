for Donavan Dailey





The heart perhaps thought it was open

until a moment of silence is followed by fingers

flying across nylon strings and then, with no warning,

the heart breaks open as a high alpine meadow in June,

splays wide as a snow-deep cirque midwinter,

is exposed as a woman sitting in the first row

with tears spilling down her cheeks.

The heart does not question why,

it simply opens, wider, lets the secret tango

move through its channels as only

a secret tango can do—dancing the heart

ever closer to the moment until, beating wild,

the heart forgets it could ever be anything

but spontaneous as jazz, honest as the man

being played by his guitar, expansive

as the silence that shimmers in the air

just after the last note rings.

Like this: Like Loading...