





And here is the miracle—

to find in grief not only sorrow

but a ravenous gratefulness for life,

to find in loss not only emptiness

but an unimaginable abundance.

It doesn’t happen in a day,

no, not even in a year,

but who said miracles

need be instantaneous.



Today I skied through a veil of trees

and forgot for a moment

anything but trees, but skis, but lungs.

I want to tell you in that moment,

there was no one to remember,

there was no one to look ahead,

there was no one except the human

who knew to place the next ski in front

of the other, knew to trust

the ragged saw of her breath,

knew that life is only as beautiful

as death.

