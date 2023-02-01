



The day is a rudderless path

and still I cling to star charts,

to maps. As if knowing

a destination is synonymous

with purpose. If the wind

should steal the maps,

would I rush to make them anew?

I say there is beauty

in the drift, yet I keep

carving new oars.

I am learning to love

what a day is.

Sometimes, I trust

what is here.

Like this: Like Loading...