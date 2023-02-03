





Tonight at dinner my daughter and husband

bicker over who will get my plus one ticket

to the Grammys next year. We plan

what we’ll wear to walk the red carpet—

blue for my daughter, no tie for my husband.

I’ll borrow a friend’s green dress and tall boots.

So much to plan already. Where will stay?

Hair down? Rent a car? I wouldn’t want

to meet the moment ill-equipped—

not like this moment in which I am fully prepared

to make an entrance in my slouchy gray sweater

and low, messy bun, prepared to show up

with my short nails and bare face and oud perfume.

I’m so ready for this moment at the dinner table

with its red placemats, homemade mac and cheese,

jazz in the air and quirky conversation.

I don’t even have an album, yet,

and already I know I’m a winner.

