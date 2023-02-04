Tonight, I placed my hands on my belly

and recalled the first time I felt the flutter

of your body as it grew inside mine.

Oh, the thrill of that movement,

sweet proof of your being.

To be touched from the inside,

touched by life itself as it flourished

into trillions of cells. Oh,

to know life like that.

Even now, I can feel it,

the ghost of a kick,

can recall it as easily

as I recall sunshine on the skin.

After your death, is it strange

it feels like I carry you inside me again,

only this time I am the one

who is growing,

I am the one being formed.



