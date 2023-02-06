

Before my father died,

he bought me a boxy

cream knit sweater

with crisp straight lines

and an elegant collar,

the kind of sweater

I imagine would be worn

by a woman more polished

than I. But my father insisted

on buying it, as if he

could see in me something

I couldn’t see myself.

Over a year after his death,

I still thank him every time

I slip my arms into the neatly

cuffed sleeves.

I thank him for dressing me

in his great belief in me.

It doesn’t matter

that I never left the house today—

that no-one else saw

how fine the weave,

how smart the cut.

If the sweater could speak

for my father, I imagine it would say,

Roxanne, you’re going to knock it

out of the park today.

All day as I do what life asks of me,

I am held by the love of my father—

a love that continues somehow

to grow. A love I still feel as close to me

as the sweater I’m wearing—

closer than that. Love as close

as the breath in my lungs,

as close as the words thank you

before they even reach my lips.

