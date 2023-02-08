





I imagine the trees saying

it is not such a bad thing

to show up day after day

in the same place with the same

walls and the same light

and the same soil.

All that moving around

is one way to live.

Staying rooted is another.

I notice I want to argue.

I notice I want to relent.

I notice they have no sense

of lack. Their days are full.

Their heartwood strong.

I imagine them saying,

so much can travel inside you

when you never move at all.

Like this: Like Loading...