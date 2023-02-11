In my most recent podcast on Emerging Form, Christie Aschwanden and I speak with author Florence Williams about awe, nature and creative practice. It’s a weave of science and mystery, and we touch on trauma and healing. I hope you’ll listen. It’s free, anywhere you listen to podcasts, episode 81. Or you can find it on your computer here.

*

On Sunday night, I will be part of a love poem program online, More Love, part of the Gratitude Cafe series hosted by Kayleen Asbo and Mythica. The first hour will be reading love poems by many authors (Mary Oliver, Rumi, Billy Collins, Wendell Berry, Maya Angelou, Derek Walcott and more) about many kinds of love beyond romantic love. The next hour, I will lead a poetry playshop for you to write your own love poems to the world. Please join us. Sliding scale, including free if you need it. To register and for more info, click here.

*

March 11 & 12 I will be leading a two-day online retreat, The Big Reframe: Poetry as a Tool for Re-seeing the World. It’s full immersion into a poetic exploration of what it is to be alive–seeing through our old stories, changing our relationship with the world, becoming our own narrators. Come deep dive with me! For more information, a video, and to register, click here.