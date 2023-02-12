For a few minutes a day

for a few days of the year,

the sun shines low through the window

and casts a shadow high on the wall,

as this morning, when I see

the shape of six chrysanthemums

splayed in diffuse gray

just below the ceiling

and I put down my work to marvel.

It’s simple science, really,

how opaque objects

placed in the path of light rays

do not let the light pass through.

But there’s something so beautiful

and temporary

about the giant spectral blooms,

so I do what the heart asks me to do—

I watch as the ephemeral bouquet

intensifies, then fades away

until the wall is just a wall

and I am just a woman

beside six purple chrysanthemums

who was found by a moment of grace.

