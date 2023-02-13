





A fireplace is made for flame.

Even when dark, empty, cold,

its purpose is unchanging.



It was made for flare, for flicker,

for blaze, for light; it was made

to cast warmth, to hold glow.



The soul is a kind of fireplace.

Love itself the flame.



Even in our chillest hour,

it’s clear what are made for.

