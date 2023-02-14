how completely the love of others

has made me who I am. How the work

of their hands is more me

than the swirls of my own fingerprints.

I am the project of love,

the product of compassion,

the sum total of kindness

and sympathy. Of course,

the cruelty, too. Of course,

the ugliness, the shame.

But it is love that rises in me,

like yeast in the living bread.

It is love I’ve received

that stands when I stand,

love that responds

when you say my name.

*

Friends, I have to tell you I went to the most powerful poetry reading today. Organized by a local high school girl, there were high school girls, teachers and community members who read in support of Shatter the Silence. Poems by Joy Harjo, Maya Angelou, Audrey Lorde, Ani deFranco, Marge Piercy and more … and it was so deeply moving to see the courage, the engagement, the support for each other. Conversations are happening now I never dreamt could happen–about empowerment, deep listening, meeting what is painful and celebrating what is good. There is support in the school from teachers and administration to have these conversations. It was absolutely heart-opening and soul nourishing and I am so amazed by this generation of young women. Change is happening, real, beautiful, just, fierce, loving change.