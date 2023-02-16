

with gratefulness to Joi Sharp





Not just to know the self

but to know the nothing

that surrounds it, to feel

how vast that nothing is,

how inside that nothing

is more nothing, and

inside that more nothing

is even more nothing.

To know that. To feel

the self held by infinite

nothing, to feel the nothing

held by the self. How quiet

everything is then. How

easy it is to believe

peace is not only possible,

it is already here. How

beautiful to meet this

truth with another.

Sweet paradox: imbued

with all this lavish nothing,

the moment overspills

with love. It’s everything.







(title from “Auguries of Innocence” by William Blake)

