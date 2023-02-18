

Before I woke, my son and I

were eating breakfast—



a beautiful brown-crusted boule,

warm from the oven,



and he was slicing it and making

a giant mess of it,



the bread tearing and smushing,

and we were laughing—



his head was thrown back

with the joy of making a mess,



carefree and goofy and foolish.

Crumbs everywhere.



God, how I loved him

as he smashed a hardboiled egg



onto the uneven slice.

How I loved him



as he stuffed his mouth

with the botched bread and egg.



How I loved him as we laughed

and laughed and laughed.



How I loved him when I woke

and he was dead,



his absence making the love

no less beautiful, no less true,



our laughter no less mirthful

in the empty room.



