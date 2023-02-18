





There is nothing you can fix.

The only thing to do is love her.

Tomorrow, next week,

there might be laundry.

Or mail. Or a meal.

Or a phone call

when she will need for you

to be near her

when she tells the other person

her child is dead.

Hold her hand, or,

if she needs space,

don’t hold it.

Say her name.

Say the name of her child.

Walk with her, or sit still.

Pray for her when you’re not with her,

even if she doesn’t pray,

even if you don’t know how,

even if the words

feel like foreign objects in your mouth.

Light a candle.

Give her your heart.

it’s the only thing that matters,

though it will not ease her

nor help her sleep

nor solve a damn thing.

Though there is no hope

you can make things right.

Though she may push you away.

Though anything you do

will be woefully insufficient, love her.

With your whole being, love her.

It will not be enough.

It is the only thing.

Tell her, if you can, you love her.

But if you can’t,

just love her.

Just love her.

Like this: Like Loading...