

for Mark Primavesi



Prayer is what happens when we listen, and wait, beneath words, for the outline of heaven and earth to emerge.

—Wayne Muller, “Nourished by Prayer”





Today prayer is the silence

in the snow-deep meadow.

It’s the gurgle of the ice-choked river

that cannot be heard unless

I am completely still. Today,

prayer is not to, it’s not for,

it’s something I am

more than something I do.

Prayer is even the sound

of the logging trucks on the highway

as they brake rounding the corner.

It’s the rapid shush, shush, shush

of my skis in the track as I climb the hill.

It’s the sizzle of onions in the oil.

It’s the hitch in my breath before I cry.

I’m astonished, today, to find

there is nothing that isn’t prayer

when I am aware it’s an invitation

to be completely here, to open;

it’s a call to meet it all

with the love that asks nothing from me

except that I give it and receive it.

Every single thing can be prayer.

Even the siren blaring by.

Even my own familiar voice

as I listen into the silences

for whatever words come next.

