

It was like driving through a winter storm

for years, day after week after month

after night after morning of white-knuckled,

stiff-shouldered worry. No tracks to follow,

no sign of a centerline, no rails on the edge,

and where are the snowplows, and what

good is a map when you can’t read the signs?

There were whole months of white out, driving snow-blind

and slow, whole seasons of running the wipers on high

in an attempt to see just one inch further.

It was icy roads, skidding with the baby in back.

It was wishing I could ask someone else

to take the wheel. It was frozen-slick and slippery

with no studded snows. It was sliding with no brakes.

It was what I woke to everyday

and what I dreamed at night.

If there was beauty, I was too afraid to see it.

I wish I could tell you I was brave.

It was slow to change,

like a spring that arrives only to leave again.

One day the drifts were gone and the roads

were dry and the sky was wide blue and clear.

But it wasn’t like snow, was it?

Some things don’t just melt away.

Some storms transform the landscape forever.

Some storms transform the driver.

Like this: Like Loading...